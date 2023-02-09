×
Brian Wilson, Carole Bayer Sager & More React to Burt Bacharach’s Death: ‘His Songs Will Live Forever’

The celebrated pop composer died Feb. 8 from natural causes.

Burt Bacharach
Burt Bacharach performs at the Royal Festival Hall on June 26, 2013 in London. Nick Pickles/WireImage

The music industry has lost one of its best — and brightest — pop composers. Burt Bacharach died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his Los Angeles home from natural causes, the Associated Press reported. Many of Bacharach’s peers have flocked to social media to give their condolences to the composer and recognize his talents and career, which extends across several decades.

Bacharach’s ex-wife, fellow songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, shared a series of photos on Instagram from their 1982-91 marriage and a message from herself and their adopted son Cristopher. “A great man, a great composer, In the end a loving friend,” she captioned the pictures. “Condolences to Jane, Oliver and Raleigh Bacharach. Cristopher and I are grateful for the outpouring of love from so many of you… You’ve got a big piano up there Burt and you’re free again to play every note, finally with ease. May you forever rest in peace. Knowing how much your brilliant music touched the world and how much your life touched ours. X Cris and Carole.”

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson tweeted to share his feelings. “I’m so sad to hear about Burt Bacharach. Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work,” he captioned a tweet that features a photo of the late composer. “He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever. Love & Mercy to Burt’s family.”

Dionne Warwick, who worked closely with the composer, said Bacharach’s passing was like losing family to her. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner,” she said in a statement shared with Billboard. “On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”

Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess also highlighted Bacharach’s legacy, sharing a video of Aretha Franklin singing the composer’s hit “I Say a Little Prayer.” “One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king,” Burgess shared.

Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, Liam Gallagher and Shaun Cassidy were among the artists who also paid tribute to the composer.

Bacharach’s storied catalogue includes a whopping 52 top 40 hits, including “Alfie,” “Walk on By,” “Promises, Promises,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “What the World Needs Now is Love” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” He worked closely alongside Hal David in the 1960s and together made songs that would be covered by the aforementioned Franklin and Dionne Warwrick, while Bacharach’s solo material would later be sung by Dusty SpringfieldGene PitneyTom Jones, the Carpenters and B.J. Thomas and more.

See the artists paying tribute to Burt Bacharach below.

