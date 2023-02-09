Dionne Warwick Says Burt Bacharach Death Is Like ‘Losing a Family Member’

Unmatched pop music composer Burt Bacharach died at age 94 this week, and his longtime friend and musical collaborator Dionne Warwick shared her thoughts in a heartbreaking statement on Thursday (Feb. 9).

Explore Explore Dionne Warwick See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Burt’s transition is like losing a family member,” she wrote in the press statement. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”

Many of Bacharach’s songs, written with lyricist partner Hal David, were popularized by Warwick, whose singing style inspired Bacharach to experiment with new rhythms and harmonies, composing such innovative melodies as “Anyone Who Had a Heart” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. The musical maestro was the mastermind behind 52 top 40 hits including “Alfie,” “Walk on By,” “Promises, Promises,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “What the World Needs Now is Love” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?.” He had an incredible run in the 1960s and 1970s, making music with a wide range of pop, R&B and soul artists.