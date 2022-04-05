Burning Man’s Robot Heart Art Car Will Make Its First Off-Playa Appearance In New York

While the Robot Heart art car has been pumping out beats at Burning Man since 2008, the bus has never played music to audiences outside of the desert event.

That changes later in April, when Robot Heart — a 1972 Bristol Bus outfitted with a world class sound system — will be the nexus of two-day festival Fare Forward. Taking place at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City on April 30-May 1, the event will feature music from Robot Heart regulars including Francesca Lombardo, Swamy & Dill, Behrouz, Guy Laliberté, Acid Pauli, along with The Illustrious Blacks, British legends Cymande, Canadian folk band The Weather Station and more. Fare Forward will also include live art and food from a variety of globally known chefs.

The weekend will mark the first time in 42 years that Wollman Rink — the Park’s ice skating rink in the fall and winter — will host live music. Artists who’ve previously played the space include Carly Simon, The Beach Boys, Ray Charles, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, The Doors, The Eagles, Bob Marley, Aerosmith and many more.

The weekend will also mark the May 1 birthday of Burning Man’s late founder George Mueller, who died suddenly last year at age 50. Organizers intend for Fare Forward to take place in others cities around the U.S. and beyond, with Robot Heart also of course planning to be back at Burning Man 2022, which happens in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert Aug. 28-Sept. 5.

The 18+ event will happen from 2-10 p.m. over the two days. Fare Forward tickets are $250, with a portion of funds raised going to New York’s City Parks Foundation and a scholarship at a music or arts school. The event is hosted by Robot Heart Foundation, a 501c3 organization supporting artists and the arts by creating and funding projects.

In other art car news, another star Burning Man art car, Mayan Warrior, is going on a cross-country tour starting in June.