Burna Boy Set to Become the First Nigerian Artist to Headline a U.S. Stadium: Exclusive

Burna Boy will make history come July when he becomes the first Nigerian artist to headline a U.S. stadium, Billboard can exclusively announce Monday (April 3).

His July 8-dated show at NYC’s Citi Field marks another major stadium date in the Afro-fusion superstar’s Love, Damini world tour, which includes future stops at Paris La Defense, London Stadium and Gelre Dome in Amsterdam. The Citi Field stop, which is produced by Live Nation, falls on the first anniversary of Burna’s most recent album, Love, Damini, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart and received a 2023 Grammy nomination for best global music album.

Just last April, the “Last Last” singer became the first Nigerian act to headline Madison Square Garden for his concert that was billed “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space.”

Citi cardmembers will have special access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For pre-sale details, go to www.citientertainment.com. General on-sale will start on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time on wwww.onaspaceship.com.

Burna has a busy couple of months ahead of him. Over the weekend, he performed at Dreamville Music Festival in Raleigh, N.C. He’ll also return to Indio Valley, Calif., for Coachella in April, then headline Afro Nation Miami in May. He’s also slated to co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi in June at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

“It has always been my vision to build a bridge between all Black people in all parts of the world through the music and performance,” he told Billboard in his previous cover story. “Music is the No. 1 messenger.”