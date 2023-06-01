×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Burna Boy Is ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’ in New Song & Music Video: Watch

"Sittin' on Top of the World" samples Brandy's 1998 "Top of the World," featuring Mase.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. Frazer Harrison/GI for Coachella

Burna Boy is back with the new summer anthem “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” which he released Thursday (June 1) via Atlantic Records.

The African Giant makes a triumphant return nearly a year after he released his sixth studio album Love, Damini on July 8, 2022, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and received a 2023 Grammy nomination for best global music album. And after his hit single “Last Last” soundtracked all of last summer, “Sittin’ on Top of the World” aims to do the same for the summer of 2023. Much like “Last Last,” which contains a sample of Toni Braxton‘s 2000 track “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” “Sittin’ on Top of the World” has its own hint of nostalgia: The song features a sample of Brandy‘s 1998 song “Top of the World,” featuring Mase. Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Fred Jerkins III and LaShawn Daniels have writing credits on Brandy’s “Top of the World” as well as Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and therefore have earned credits on Burna’s “Last Last” and “Sittin’ on Top of the World” records.

In the accompanying visual, Burna is seen standing on top of a floating platform at one of his shows during his Love, Damini Tour, and from there, fans follow his journey across the globe, including red-carpet pit stops (like one before the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he closed out the show), long walks to private jets, greetings with famous friends from J Balvin to Damson Idris, performances, club appearances and much more.

Related

Burna Boy

Burna Boy Set to Become the First Nigerian Artist to Headline a U.S. Stadium: Exclusive

Burna will perform “Sittin’ on Top of the World” live at his sold-out London Stadium stop on Saturday, June 3. The superstar will make history at his July 8 show at NYC’s Citi Field when he will become the first Nigerian artist to headline a U.S. stadium.

Watch the “Sittin’ on Top of the World” music video below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad