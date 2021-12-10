Burna Boy to Be First Nigerian Artist to Headline NYC’s Madison Square Garden

Come spring 2022, Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy will become the first Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden in New York City.

He will perform a one-night-only concert, billed as “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space,” on April 28. The MSG show follows the Grammy-winning artist’s other impressive arena concerts at London’s O2 and LA’s Hollywood Bowl this year, as well as coast-to-coast festival runs at New York’s Governors Ball and San Francisco’s Outside Lands.

Burna (real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu) caught up with Billboard shortly before his sold-out Bowl show on Oct. 8, which was part of his 2021 Space Drift Arena Tour, and emphasized how proud he felt about the legacy he’s creating for the Afro-fusion genre — and how far he’s taking it around the world. “Same with Fela [Kuti] creating Afro-beat, I created Afro-fusion. It’s my biggest achievement in life,” he said. “It’s always a blessing to see [the genre] get to where it’s going right now, especially with the new generation.”

Fans can begin registering for early pre-sale access to tickets here starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, at noon ET through Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10 p.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, Dec. 14, at noon local time until Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon ET on Friday, Dec. 17, at Ticketmaster.com.

“One Night in Space” is being produced by Duke Concept, the “leading brand in African and Caribbean entertainment atmosphere of North America,” according to the company’s website, in conjunction with Live Nation.

After his fifth album Twice as Tall (which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart) won a Grammy for best global music album last year, Burna secured two 2022 Grammy nominations for best global music performance alongside Angélique Kidjo for their “Do Yourself” collaboration, as well as album of the year for his contribution to Justin Bieber’s album Justice.