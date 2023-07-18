Before Burna Boy’s London Stadium Show Streams on Apple Music Live, Watch ‘Last Last’ Early

For anyone upset that they missed Burna Boy‘s sold-out London Stadium show from June 3, Apple Music has you covered. The show will exclusively stream on Apple Music Live starting Wednesday, but Billboard has a first look at his “Last Last” performance below.

Fans of the African Giant performer can catch his whole set on Apple Music on Wednesday at noon PT, along with Apple TV+ and Apple Music’s TikTok page and Burna’s TikTok page. His historic London Stadium concert marked the first time an African artist headlined a stadium show in the U.K. Other than “Last Last,” which can be seen below, Burna performs his biggest hits and fan favorites like “Ye,” “Sittin’ on Top of the World” and “Real Life” while bringing out special guests such as Stormzy, J Hus, Dave and Popcaan.

“I had an unforgettable experience performing at London Stadium,” Burna said in a press release. “The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I’m grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support. Being featured in Apple Music Live is an incredible opportunity to share this historic moment with my fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone to witness the magic we created that night. Special thanks to Apple Music for capturing and showcasing the performance. Stay tuned for an epic celebration of music and culture.”

This doesn’t mark the “Last Last” singer’s first time dominating Apple Music: Burna is both the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music worldwide and the most-streamed artist in Nigeria of all time. His 2019 album African Giant broke the record for the biggest African album by first-day and first-week streams worldwide, while his 2022 LP Love, Damini became the No. 1 album on Apple Music in 70 countries and smashed the record for the biggest first-day and first-week for an album by an African artist.

“Burna Boy is a force of nature whose global rise shows no sign of slowing down any time soon,” said Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s global head of hip-hop and R&B, who sat down with Burna in London for an interview that airs Tuesday on Apple Music 1. “We’re thrilled to be able to present such a historic and career spanning performance to Burna’s fans around the world.”

Burna’s London concert will join Ed Sheeran‘s first full performance of his – (Subtract) album as part of Apple Music Live’s second season.

Watch an exclusive clip of Burna Boy performing “Last Last” below.