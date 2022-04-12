×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Japan’s BUMP OF CHICKEN Releases New ‘Detective Conan’ Movie Theme ‘Chronostasis’

"Chronostasis" is the theme of this year's 'Detective Conan (Case Closed)' movie, subtitled 'The Bride of Halloween.'

Bump of Chicken
Bump of Chicken Courtesy of Billboard Japan

Veteran J-pop band BUMP OF CHICKEN digitally dropped its new single “Chronostasis” on Monday (April 11).

“Chronostasis” is the theme of this year’s Detective Conan (Case Closed) movie, subtitled The Bride of Halloween. Set in Tokyo’s Shibuya area during the busy Halloween season, the 25th installment in the long-running franchise depicts clashes with the perpetrator of past serial bombings and a mysterious figure in disguise, and an unprecedented crisis that confronts the protagonist and his peers.

The digital jacket artwork was designed by VERDY, who has been responsible for much of the four-man band’s artwork in recent years. It depicts an abstract clock inspired by the music.

Explore

Explore

Bump of Chicken

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad