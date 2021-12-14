New Orleans’ Buku Music + Art Project Drops Genre-Spanning 2022 Lineup

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, New Orleans’ BUKU Music + Art Project is set to return March 25-26, 2022, with some of the same big-name artists who were scheduled to play the 2020 show.

Original lineup artists including Alison Wonderland, Tyler, The Creator and Glass Animals are all getting a redo at BUKU 2022, which will also feature sets from Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Rezz, Lane 8, Amelie Lens, TroyBoi, $uicideboys, Baby Keem, Kali Uchis and other artists spanning electronic, hip-hop, indie and beyond. See the complete lineup below.

2022 will mark the 10-year anniversary of the New Orleans event, which this year will also feature a fleet of local acts. The festival takes place at Market Street Power Plant, a defunct 20th century power plant on the banks of the Mississippi River. BUKU is produced by Winter Circle Productions, which produces shows throughout the Gulf Coast and in 2020 took over as operators of Alabama’s Hang Out Music Festival.

Tickets for BUKU 2022 go on sale Dec. 20, with presale tickets becoming available on Dec. 17.