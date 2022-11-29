Paramore, Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown & More to Headline Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023

The 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is taking over the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, for its fourth installment and, as usual, the event has a star-studded lineup of performers that were announced on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

The festival kicks off Thursday night (Feb. 9) with Paramore taking the stage along with a special guest to be announced. On Friday (Feb. 10), Dave Matthews Band will perform and DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) will give fans a full DJ set. The three-night music festival wraps on Saturday night (Feb. 11), the day before Super Bowl LVII with performances by Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown.

“Music and football are core to Bud Light’s DNA, and we’re thrilled to bring our annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to Phoenix,” said Lane Joyce, director of experiential marketing for Bud Light, in a press statement. “Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week. This year, we have an all-star line-up of musicians from various genres, ensuring we have something for all fans whether they’re traveling early for the game or live right here In Arizona.”

“Super Bowl Music Fest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Footprint Center is honored to be this year’s host,” added Ralph Marchetta, general manager of Footprint Center. “We look forward to welcoming fans for three nights of incredible music and showcasing downtown Phoenix as an entertainment destination.”

Tickets for the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest go on sale Dec. 2 here at 10 a.m. local time. See more information about the event here.