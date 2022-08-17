BTS Surpasses Justin Bieber in YouTube Subscribers, Becomes Second Artist to Reach 70 Million Mark

Congratulations, ARMY: You’ve just helped BTS reach 70 million YouTube subscribers, surpassing Justin Bieber to become the second most followed artist page on the streaming platform. The seven-piece boyband is now also the second act to achieve this milestone number, following fellow K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK, who have 76.5 million subscribers.

Made up of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, BTS is also boasts a whopping six videos to have reached the coveted one billion views landmark. Videos that have reached that milestone include “Dynamite,” “DNA” and “IDOL.”

BLACKPINK — comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — have a healthy subscriber lead at the top spot. The girl group hit 75 million subscribers in June, during which time Bieber’s subscriber count was in second place overall. With BTS sliding like butter into second place, the “Yummy” singer is now third on the ranking with 69.7 million subscribers.

Fresh off the release of their three-disc anthology album Proof, the BTS boys are currently working on solo and small group projects after announcing a couple months ago that they’d be slowing down their full-time work as a band. Jung Kook has since teamed up with Charlie Puth in June to release “Left and Right,” which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook dropped “Bad Decisions” with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg earlier this month, which debuted at No. 10 on the Hot 100.

In July, J-Hope released his first full album as a solo artist titled Jack in the Box, which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200. A couple months prior to that, Suga was hard at work producing and guest-starring on Psy’s “That That.”