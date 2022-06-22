BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Hits No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

BTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

BTS rises to No. 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100 with “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” after debuting on the tally last week at No. 5.

The lead single from the K-pop supergroup’s anthology album Proof racked up 12,435,525 streams on the chart dated June 22 to hit No. 1 for the metric, while also coming in at No. 3 for video views, No. 6 for downloads, No. 2 for radio airplay, and No. 37 for Twitter mentions. The album also dominates the Japan Hot Albums chart and the U.S. Billboard 200 tally this week, showcasing BTS’ overwhelming global popularity once again.

SEKAI NO OWARI’s “Habit” holds at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 after racking up over 10 million streams — adding over 800,000 more than the week before — and coming in at No. 2 for the metric after BTS. The biting pop song by the band known as End of the World outside Japan also continues to hold at No. 1 for video for the fourth straight week and rises 6-4 for downloads.

Ado’s One Piece anime movie theme “Shinjidai (Uta from ONE PIECE FILM RED)” rises 9-6 on the tally, collecting points in streaming, video, and radio. Notably, the Yasutaka Nakata-produced track jumps 28-7 for streaming and 26-5 for video, picking up momentum towards the movie’s release this summer.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from June 13 to 19, see here.