A BTS Workout Program Is Coming Soon: ‘Are You Ready, Both Body and Mind?’

BTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

They say working out is more fun with a friend. But imagine if instead of one friend it was seven, and all of them just happened to be members of biggest boy band in the world. Starting May 2, that exact scenario will become reality. As announced Friday (April 29) by HYBE EDU — an education-focused subset of the band’s management company HYBE — the boys of BTS are teaming up for a five-day workout program in which fans can follow along with them as they exercise.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s time to WORK OUT with BTS!” reads a message on HYBE EDU’s official Twitter account. “BTS is always serious about working out. Let’s get energized just like them and start working out! We created a program made up of easy-to-follow moves. Are you ready, both body and mind?”

The message also included a teaser poster for the program that notes “Now: Workout With BTS.” It also features images of each of the seven band members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — lifting weights, doing squats, going for runs and more.

“WORK OUT WITH BTS???” wrote one fan in the comments. “OH IM IN.”

The exercise initiative is just the latest of BTS’ educational projects with HYBE EDU. The band also appears in cooking and fashion videos posted to the company’s YouTube channel, all aimed at helping fans get to know the band as well as learn the Korean language and culture.

“Cook with Jung Kook, while speaking Korean,” reads the description of an August cooking video. “Copy the Korean expressions in your notebook to remember them better! You’ll be learning Korean that you used to find difficult in no time.”

See the announcement for BTS’ upcoming workout program below: