V Gets Behind the Wheel in Moody ‘Blue’ Music Video Teaser: Watch

The music video is set to arrive in full less than a week after the arrival of V's solo album, Layover.

The countdown for V‘s newest video, “Blue,” continues — but not without another sneak peek from the BTS member of what fans can expect. On Thursday (Aug. 24), the K-pop star shared a brand new teaser for the track’s music video that further pieces together the story.

The new clip — filmed in black and white — sees V donning a studded black leather jacket while driving a car. After a phone rings, the BTS vocalist hops out of the car and into a parking lot. The single’s title appears in bold, blue lettering at the end of the teaser along with the video’s release date (the clip is officially due out on Sept. 13).

The first teaser for “Blue” arrived earlier this week on Aug. 21, and featured another portion of the video, in which V visits an apartment complex and makes a stop at apartment C. The full “Blue” music video will arrive less than a week after the release of LayoverV’s upcoming debut studio album on Sept. 8.

V’s independent efforts come on the heels of solo releases from his fellow BTS members: Jung Kook released “Seven” featuring Latto — which crowned the Billboard Hot 100 — last month; Suga’s D-Day arrived in April; and Jimin’s FACE (including the Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Like Crazy”) in March. V’s singles from Layover — “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days” — topped the Hot Trending Songs chart dated Aug. 11, with the tracks peaking at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

Watch the new teaser for V’s “Blue” in the video above.

