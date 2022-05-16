BTS’ V Opens Up About Accepting ‘Both Sides’ of Himself on Upcoming Album ‘Proof’

It’s BTS‘ world, and we’re just living in it. After nearly nine years as a band, six Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and millions of albums sold, the K-pop phenom is gearing up to release Proof — a three-disc anthology album featuring three original songs — this June.

But even being in the world’s most successful boy band doesn’t stop you from having doubts about yourself, at least according to 26-year-old band member V, aka Kim Taehyung. Speaking in a Monday (May 16) audio clip posted to Big Hit Music’s Twitter, he opened up about what the songs he personally chose for the Proof tracklist — “Singularity” and “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” — mean to him.

“I tended to think of Kim Taehyung and the artist V as being separate and thought that I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the ‘Singularity’ music video,” he explained in Korean, with his words translated into English subtitles. “That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person and I felt a bit confused. Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY. But Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends.”

While “Singularity” is a BTS song that appears on the group’s 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear, it’s actually performed as a solo by V. The music video shows the performer switching back and forth between dance sequences accompanied by a fleet of backup dancers, and moments where he sings by himself, at one point dancing solo in front of a collection of floating white masks.

“Now I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate,” he continued. “I’ve lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the proof that made me into who I am today.”

On Proof, “Singularity” will be released again as part of the anthology collection’s second disc, which will feature the band’s deeper album cuts as opposed to the Hot 100 hits that make up the first disc. The full package will be released June 10, with the third disc set to be available only on CD.

