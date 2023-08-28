BTS’ V Drops ‘Scenery,’ ‘Winter Bear’ & ‘Snow Flower’ on Streaming Ahead of Solo Album Release

V‘s solo album, Layover, is almost here! And to celebrate, three of the BTS member’s previous tracks — “Scenery,” “Winter Bear” and “Snow Flower” — were released to streaming on Monday (Aug. 28).

BTS’ management company, Big Hit Music, tweeted the announcement along with links to YouTube. “Taehyung’s comfort songs finally on Spotify,” one fan excitedly shared in the comments section of the post, while another user simply wrote, “HIS MASTERPIECES ARE FINALLY RELEASE[D].”

“Scenery” originally arrived in January of 2019, and marked the BTS vocalist’s first self-composed track. “Winter Bear” followed with a surprise drop in August of that year, while “Snow Flower” — which also features rapper and V’s close friend Peakboy — arrived in December 2020.

Prior to the tracks’ formal release, the three songs were available only via YouTube or SoundCloud. In addition to now being available on U.S. streamers such as Apple Music and Spotify, the songs have also made it to South Korean streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie, VIBE, FLO and Bugs.

The song trio’s arrival comes ahead of the release of V’s upcoming solo album, Layover, which is scheduled for Sept. 8. The set was preceded by singles “Rainy Days” and “Love Me Again,” with tracks “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” “For Us” and a bonus piano version of “Slow Dancing” also set to appear on the album.

Listen to “Scenery,” “Winter Bear” and “Snow Flower” below.