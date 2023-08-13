Fans Choose V’s ‘Love Me Again’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

V‘s solo song “Love Me Again” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 11) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s soothing R&B track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Love Me Again” brought in 97% of the vote, beating out new music by Olivia Rodrigo (“Bad Idea Right?”), Karol G (Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)), DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert (“Supposed To Be Loved”), and others.

“Love Me Again” will appear on V’s upcoming solo album, Layover, which is scheduled to drop on Sept. 8. The collection will feature six tracks: “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” For Us” and a bonus track piano version of “Slow Dancing.”

V is the latest member of the superstar K-pop group to announce a solo album. The announcement about his project comes just after BIGHIT confirmed that Suga has begun his military enlistment process, becoming the third BTS member to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military service, following Jin and J-Hope.

BTS’ Jung Kook released “Seven” featuring Latto, which crowned the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month, while Suga’s D-Day arrived in April and Jimin’s FACE (including the Hot 100 No. 1 “Like Crazy”) in March.

Trailing behind “Love Me Again” on the poll is Rodrigo’s new single “Bad Idea Right?,” which brought in nearly 2% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.