BTS’ V Gets Up Close & Personal With the Camera in ‘Love Me Again’ Video

Another BTS solo single is in the books! V, who previously announced that he will release his debut solo album at the end of the summer, released the project’s first track “Love Me Again” in tandem with a music video on Wednesday (Aug. 9).

The intimate visual for the song never strays too far away from V’s face — the BTS member takes the stage to sing the soothing R&B track, as if crooning to the object of his affections in the audience (hidden from view). “I think about you all the time/ Where you are, who you’re with/ Lost without you, baby/ I wish you would love me again/ No, I don’t want nobody else,” he sings, his sequined shirts glimmering from stage lighting.

“Love Me Again” is the first taste BTS ARMY has heard of V’s debut solo effort, Layover. Big Hit Entertainment announced Tuesday that the album will drop Sept. 8. The set will include a total of six tracks: “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” “For Us” and a bonus track piano version of “Slow Dancing.” “Slow Dancing” will be the lead single for the project, which Big Hit described as a “1970s romantic soul style track [that] exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling.”

V’s solo efforts come after releases from his fellow BTS members: Jung Kook released “Seven” featuring Latto — which crowned the Billboard Hot 100 — last month, while Suga’s D-Day arrived in April and Jimin’s FACE (including the Hot 100 No. 1 “Like Crazy”) in March.

Watch the video for “Love Me Again” above.