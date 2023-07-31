Watch BTS’ V Join Jung Kook for ‘Seven’ Performance

ARMY was in for a treat when Jung Kook appeared on South Korea’s Inkigayo on Sunday (July 30). The BTS member, who is currently promoting his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Seven (feat. Latto),” appeared on the music program to perform the track, and gave one of his fellow BTS members “Permission to Dance” with him on stage.

After winning first place on the show for the single, Jung Kook took to the stage and delivered an encore performance of the track. During the performance, Jung Kook gives V — dressed in a striped long-sleeve shirt and light blue jeans — the OK to join him on stage to perform the chorus’ intricate choreography for a few moments before running offstage. While the quick moment didn’t make it to the Inkigayo‘s final videos, fans posted the moment to social media.

“Seven” marks the second solo single from a BTS member to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, with Jimin first achieving the feat following the release of “Like Crazy.” Jung Kook also recently appeared on Suga’s Suchwita show and revealed plans to drop another single, with an EP to follow later this year. “After this single comes out, I’m going to release one more single, and then I’ll release a small mini album later. I think it’ll all be out by November,” he told the BTS rapper.

The tracks on the untitled mini album have yet to be decided. “The thing is, I need a song like this one [‘Seven’] for my second single too, but I don’t have one,” Jung Kook added.

Watch fan videos of V performing with Jung Kook on Inkigayo below.