BTS’ V to Star in ‘In the Soop: Friendcation’ Docuseries

BTS’ V is making good use of the K-pop supergroup’s hiatus by joining the cast of the docuseries In the Soop: Friendcation. The show, which will premiere on July 22 in selection countries will feature V hanging with a group of fellow South Korean stars, including rapper Peakboy, ZE:A singer Park Hyung-sik, Parasite actor Choi Woo-shiki and TV star Park Seo-joon.

According to TV Guide, the four-episode series will follow the group as they spend a few days chilling in the woods and will air on Disney+ worldwide after it first airs on Disney+Korea (known as Hotstar).

V is a veteran of the In the Soop series, which BTS filmed 2 seasons of, during which they cooked communal dinners, played video games and goofed around.

Since announcing their break to focus on solo projects last month there has been a flood of announcements about BTS-related happenings, including Wednesday’s (July 6) announcement of a new BTS-themed card game made by an ARMY member for ARMY that is coming to North America.

Brooke Mahan, the creator of “Do You Know Me?,” recently produced an extension of her popular get-to-know-you game, filled with questions about BTS for their fans. The 400 prompts include questions such as, “Does [insert game player’s name] own a life size photo of a BTS member?” and “Has [insert game player’s name] ever had a dream about a BTS member?”

The game has become a massive hit throughout Asia — selling out twice in Japan — and is now available to pre-order for North America-based fans here.

