BTS’ V Goes Behind the Scenes of ’Me, Myself & V’ Concept Film: Watch

The K-pop star revealed in the video that he learned horseback riding four years ago, which helped him on set.

Happy almost new year, ARMY! With just days left to go before 2023’s arrival, BTS‘ V shared the photoshoot sketch video for his concept photo folio, “Me Myself and V, ‘Veautiful Days,’” on Friday (Dec. 30) and revealed the visual’s inspirations.

BTS

The photo folio concept film arrived on Dec. 7, and showcased V donning some of the classy hallmarks of yesteryear in a vintage themed video. His interests in the cinematic short included him gazing through telescopes, riding a bicycle through the countryside and spending time with and riding majestic horses.

“One of my favorite concepts is classic so I wanted to express that,” the singer shared in the new behind-the-scenes video. “I just wanted to do a shoot in this kind of concept so I had everything set up to match the theme.”

V shared that he felt completely safe with the horses while shooting the concept film. The BTS member detailed his experiences with horses and revealed he “learned horseback riding four years ago.” In between scenes of filming with the horses, V added, “I remember enough of [horseback riding] — I learned up until the canter. Was it New Zealand? I rode horses there and it’s the first time since then. My thighs are going to be so sore.”

V’s forthcoming book of photos will be released in the U.S. in the coming months. Global fans were able to purchase the book on Dec. 23, but stateside fans will need to wait for the set — which includes a series of photocards, posters, stickers and the photobook itself — to arrive on Feb. 20.

Watch V go behind the scenes of his photo folio in the video above.

