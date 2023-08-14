BTS’ V Stars Alongside His Adorable Pomeranian Yeontan in Concept Photos Previewing ‘Layover’ Solo Debut

V may be about to embark on his solo career, but that doesn’t mean he can’t bring a buddy with him. In a couple dozen new concept photos previewing his upcoming debut album Layover, the BTS band member costars alongside his pet dog, Yeontan.

In some of the snaps, V — real name Kim Tae-hyung — poses with Yeontan in his arms, looking adorable in front of the camera. In one, the Pomeranian looks on as his owner strikes a pose with an electric guitar; in another, Yeontan tries on Tae-hyung’s red baseball cap.

“Yeontan is the most happiness dog 💜” commented one ARMY member.

And while Yeontan definitely steals the show, Tae-hyung does appear without his sidekick in many of the images. The moody photoshoot alternates between black and white and color pics and shows the 27-year-old singer modeling a variety of looks, from a plaid short suit to a “Funk” sweatshirt.

The concept images arrive as V gears up to release Layover in September, his first full album apart from the K-Pop boy band that made him internationally famous, BTS. Last week, he gave fans a taste of the six-track record by releasing two new singles and music videos: “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days.”

The first song showed off V’s smooth R&B skills, while the second leaned more relaxed pop. Also on the upcoming album: “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” “For Us” and a bonus track piano version of “Slow Dancing.”

V’s solo debut follows individual releases from fellow BTS members, including Jung Kook’s “Seven” featuring Latto — which topped the Billboard Hot 100 — Suga’s April album D-Day and Jimin’s March EP FACE.

See V’s Layover concept images below: