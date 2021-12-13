BTS’ V Breaks Two Guinness World Records With His Instagram Account

BTS has already broken their fair share of Guinness World Records as a group, but member V now has his own individual records to add to his impressive list of achievements. On Monday (Dec. 13), Guinness World Records announced that V broke two social media records for being the fastest to reach both one and 10 million followers on Instagram.

V — in addition to the other six members of BTS — debuted his Instagram account on Dec. 6. His account, @thv, racked up one million followers after 43 minutes of being live. The record-breaking streak continued as fans added V, resulting in him amassing 10 million followers in just 4 hours and 52 minutes. V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook all now have more than 20 million followers on Instagram.

According to Guinness, the world record holder for the fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram frequently changes as more celebrities join the app. Taeil Moon of K-pop group NCT earned the record earlier in the year, while Rupert Grint and Jennifer Aniston were previous record holders.

BTS earned several Guinness World Records in 2021 after the release of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Butter.” The video for the track broke the record for most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group and the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours. BTS also holds the title for the most streamed act on Spotify (group), the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a group, and have spent the most weeks at on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart after their chart-topping hit “Dynamite” spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the chart.