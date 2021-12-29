×
BTS’ V Receives Sweet Birthday Tributes From His Bandmates & Lizzo

BTS' V turned 26 on Thursday (Dec. 30) at midnight KST, and his bandmates couldn't wait to wish their "bro" the best on his special day.

Some members like RM and Jimin took to BTS’ Twitter account to post goofy and glamorous pictures of V (real name Kim Taehyung) with identical captions: “My love. Happy birthday bro.” J-Hope used his new individual Instagram account to post personal photos with V on his Story, which the birthday boy reposted on his own record-breaking account. The Guinness World Records announced earlier this month that V’s handle, @thv, broke two social media records for being the fastest to reach both one and 10 million followers on Instagram.

But over on Twitter, Lizzo shared fanmade artwork of her and V while writing, “#HAPPYVDAY somebody made this and it’s soooo cute! Happy bday V.” The original photo was taken at Harry Styles’ L.A. concert in November, where the pop star met up with the K-pop boy band at Inglewood’s The Forum.

The Grammy-winning singer captioned a series of selfies she took with V and Jimin during the show with the tag “#VMINZZO,” which she came up with during her freestyle dedicated to Jimin and V’s friendship. “I love you, you love me, just like Jimin loves some V/ Gooey like that butter B/ Gooey like that butter B/ Say I like you, you like me/ BFFs like VMIN, G,” she rapped in a video, referencing BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Butter.”

See V’s birthday tributes below.

