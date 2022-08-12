×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BTS & TOMORROW X TOGETHER to Advise Contestants on ‘&Audition – The Howling’

In the episode, the debut group and 15 trainees will take on the "BTS mission," which is their last chance to make it into the final round.

BTS
BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac/GI

Contestants on the HYBE Labels Japan global artist debut program &Audition – The Howling are learning from the best on Saturday (Aug. 13).

BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will make a special appearance in the show’s sixth episode as advisors to the contestants. In the episode, the debut group and 15 trainees will take on the “BTS mission,” which is their last chance to make it into the final round. The two superstar boy bands will give advice to contestants, as major global artists who have also been trainees themselves in the past.

&Audition – The Howling is documentary-style reality show where 15 trainees work together to move toward their dreams, complete with performances and stories of growth along the journey toward their debut. The show breaks away from the audition program’s traditional way of announcing individual contestant ranking or intermediate exit. Instead, all of the members of each team will either move on to the final round together or fail to debut based on their team competitions.

Related

Carson Daly

Carson Daly Opens Up About Woodstock '99: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

BTS

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

See latest videos, charts and news

The sixth episode of &Audition – The Howling, featuring BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, airs on HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel at 12:30 a.m. ET on Saturday (Aug. 13). Watch it here, along with previous episodes of the series to catch you up.

 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad