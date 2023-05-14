×
Fans Choose BTS’ ‘The Planet’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

"The Planet" brought in more than 45% of the vote.

BTS
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

BTS‘ “The Planet” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 12) on Billboard, choosing the group’s latest as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“The Planet” brought in more than 45% of the vote, beating out new music from the Jonas Brothers, Lil Durk and J. Cole, Shakira and more.

The song, BTS’ first new music release to feature all seven members since they’ve been focused on solo projects and military service, is featured as the theme song for the new South Korean animated series Bastions.

BTS’ “The Planet” is an uptempo track with a sunny chorus about letting your colors shine. An animated music video accompanied the release.

Trailing behind “The Planet” on the poll is the Jonas Brothers’ The Album, with 18% of the vote, Lil Durk feauturing J. Cole’s “All My Life,” with 15% of the vote, and Shakira’s “Acróstico,” with 9% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

