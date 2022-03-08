BTS Are Getting Transformed Into Their Very Own Tamagotchis: Watch

Get ready ARMY, because BTS are receiving their own line of Tamagotchis! A new ad from BANDAI show RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook in pixelated TinyTAN form in the miniature, egg-shaped games, which come in both red and purple versions.

Players can even change the outfits of the K-pop idols into three different styles — pajamas, dance practice and mic drop — before they can perform to “Dynamite.” Throughout the day, the boy band characters also go about their daily schedules of waking up, practicing music, dancing and hitting the sauna.

According to the video, the BTS Tamagotchis will be available for purchase Saturday, Sept. 17, via the BANDAI website. Each Tamagotchi can also come with an exclusive HugMyTamagotchi holder of a cartoon RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jung Kook for additional purchase.

The toy announcement arrives on the heels of the “Permission to Dance” singers earning three new Guinness world records on social media, including breaking their own record for most followers on Instagram for a music group. In addition, V also tallied new records for fastest time to reach both one million followers (43 minutes) and 10 million followers (four hours and 52 minutes) on the social media platform.

In February, BTS launched an exclusive merch line of clothing, stickers, blankets and more at Nordstrom. The collection came right after they took home the 2021 global recording artist of the year award from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry for the second consecutive year.

Check out BTS’ adorable TinyTAN Tamagotchi commercial below.