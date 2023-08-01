BTS’ Suga Does a Deep Dive Into Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5: Watch

Samsung’s phones have been one of the hottest accessories amongst K-pop stars, including BLACKPINK and BTS. But if you still need a bit more convincing before making the switch to the company’s Galaxy Z Flip5, Suga is here to ask your most pressing questions for you.

In a new video shared on Tuesday (Aug. 1), Suga sat down for a virtual call with Samsung’s with Won-Joon Choi, evp & head of Samsung Mobile’s R&D office to discuss the new flip phone and all it’s features.

Describing himself as “into technology and new smart devices,” Suga immediately kicked off the video by asking Choi “how did Samsung come up with foldables? The idea is so bold.” Choi said Samsung prided itself on their “amazing technological innovations” throughout the years, and wanted to find a way to create a “larger screen” with less hardware.

“There’s a limit to how big a smartphone can get. So that’s when we came up with this vision to increase the display size while making the phone smaller,” Choi said. Suga immediately praised the idea as “impressive.”

Examining the phone himself, Suga asked Choi to explain the phone’s hinge technology. “The hinge in a foldable device is entirely different,” Choi explained. “It’s made up of a lot of small parts working together, so it’s quite challenging to engineer. On top of that, we have to make sure to perfect the three key elements to ensure the success of our foldable devices.”

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is currently available for preorder in eight different colors, and will be shipped by Aug. 11. Watch and learn more about the video of Suga speaking with Won-Joon Choi above.