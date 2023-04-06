Suga Says He Thinks of ‘Quitting Music More Than 100 Times a Day’ in ‘Road to D-DAY’ Trailer

BTS‘ Suga is using his forthcoming Disney+ documentary, SUGA: Road to D-DAY, to get personal with fans. The first trailer for the film arrived on Thursday (April 6), and shows the rapper asking himself a series of introspective questions while traveling across the world and writing his debut solo album, D-DAY.

“What I want to say right now … how should I do it? I’m 30 now. There are a lot of things you can do when you’re 30, aren’t there?” the rapper ponders while writing lyrics and recording for his upcoming release. “If people think that SUGA’s works are good, should it be good enough?”

The trailer sees the K-pop star traveling across various cities around the world, including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Malibu, Chuncheon (South Korea) and more as he continues to reflect, at one point admitting he often thinks about giving it up altogether.

“I believe that wounds and scars are the results of our actions. It takes a lot of guts to let go of something. The day I’m free from all the negative thoughts, I’ll set it as D-Day and start all over again,” he says. “I think of quitting music more than a hundred times a day, but when everyone comes together like this, I can do it because it make me feel like making music is fun.”

The trailer concludes with the official release date for SUGA: Road to D-DAY: April 21, the same day that Suga’s debut solo album is set to arrive.

Watch the first trailer for the documentary in the video above.