BTS’ Suga Is Now an Ambassador for the NBA: ‘Personally a Great Honor’

Suga of BTS added a new title to his resume on Thursday (April 6): ambassador for the National Basketball Association

The K-pop idol shared a brief message about the news in a video posted to the NBA’s official social media channels. “Hi, I am Suga of BTS,” he said while holding a Wilson-branded basketball in his lap. “I am proud to announce that I’ve become an NBA Ambassador. It is personally a great honor as I have loved basketball since I was young. Stay tuned for more to come with the NBA!”

The short clip also features footage of the rapper sitting courtside at an L.A. Lakers game, receiving his own custom jersey from the team with his name emblazoned above the number “3,” meeting NBA greats like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Luka Doncic and more.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Suga – a superstar musician, fashion icon, and passionate NBA fan,” NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum said in a separate statement. “We look forward to working with Suga to bring the same excitement he engenders from his global fanbase in support of our continued efforts to grow our brand.”

One of Suga’s first acts as an ambassador will see the star teaming with NBA during his forthcoming world in support of his solo album D-DAY, which will be released under his Agust D moniker on April 21. According to a release, the sports organization will be “collaborating around select concerts in celebration” of the new project.

Watch Suga announce his new NBA ambassadorship below: