×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

BTS’ Suga Is Now an Ambassador for the NBA: ‘Personally a Great Honor’

The K-pop idol will partner with the NBA on his upcoming solo world tour.

Suga
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks greets Suga, a member of the South Korean band BTS, before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/GI

Suga of BTS added a new title to his resume on Thursday (April 6): ambassador for the National Basketball Association

Related

SUGA: Road To D-DAY | Official Trailer | Disney+

Suga Says He Thinks of ‘Quitting Music More Than 100 Times a Day’ in ‘Road to…

The K-pop idol shared a brief message about the news in a video posted to the NBA’s official social media channels. “Hi, I am Suga of BTS,” he said while holding a Wilson-branded basketball in his lap. “I am proud to announce that I’ve become an NBA Ambassador. It is personally a great honor as I have loved basketball since I was young. Stay tuned for more to come with the NBA!”

The short clip also features footage of the rapper sitting courtside at an L.A. Lakers game, receiving his own custom jersey from the team with his name emblazoned above the number “3,” meeting NBA greats like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Luka Doncic and more.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Suga – a superstar musician, fashion icon, and passionate NBA fan,” NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum said in a separate statement. “We look forward to working with Suga to bring the same excitement he engenders from his global fanbase in support of our continued efforts to grow our brand.”

One of Suga’s first acts as an ambassador will see the star teaming with NBA during his forthcoming world in support of his solo album D-DAY, which will be released under his Agust D moniker on April 21. According to a release, the sports organization will be “collaborating around select concerts in celebration” of the new project.

Watch Suga announce his new NBA ambassadorship below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad