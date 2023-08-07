BTS’ Suga Begins Military Enlistment Process

BTS‘ Suga is about to become a military man. BigHit announced on Monday (Aug. 7) that Suga has begun the process initiate his mandatory military service in South Korea.

“We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” BigHit said in a statement posted to Weverse, promising to keep ARMY informed with any updates.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns,” the statement concluded. “Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

South Korea had initially passed a bill in 2020 that allowed the members of BTS to postpone their mandatory service until they reached age 30. The country’s laws state that citizens are required to enlist between the ages of 18 and 28.

The announcement comes just one day after the K-pop star wrapped up the Asian leg of his Agust D-DAY tour in support of his solo album, D-DAY, which he released under his stage name Agust D. The trek ended with three shows — from Aug. 4 to 6 — at Seoul’s KSPO Dome.

After his performance, Suga appeared on Weverse live to chat with fans. “I came to say hi after my last concert,” he said. After showing off his tattoo at a fan’s request, the artist become a bit emotional when talking about the end of his trek.

“I think I had a fun tour the last couple of months. I really don’t cry,” he said before reflecting on the last decade. “Those past 10 years went by like a film. I started crying from then.”

As his live chat came to an end, he seemed to hint at his upcoming enlistment, though he did not specifically talk about it. “I think it’s a lie if I say ‘soon,'” he told viewers. “Let’s see each other in 2025, OK? Please wait a little bit,” he concluded in his message to ARMY. “2025. See you then!”

BigHit initially announced in October 2022 that the members of BTS — which also includes RM, V, Jin, Jung Kook, J-Hope and Jimin — would be unable to perform together as a whole group until 2025 as the individual members complete their mandated military service. Jin was first to enlist, followed by J-Hope.