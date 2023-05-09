BTS’ Suga Reveals His Favorite Song by This Billboard Hot 100 Hitmaker

BTS‘ Suga used the Monday (May 8) episode of his Agust D radio show on Apple Music to shed light on the music that has made him the musician he is today, and revealed that one of his favorite songs is a track by Bruno Mars.

During the radio show, Suga said Mars’ “Talking to the Moon” holds a special place in his heart. “He’s our friend, Bruno Mars. I think this song came out when I was in high school, and I remember listening to it a lot during the [BTS] trainee days,” he shared. “I liked this track the most out of the album. Listen to ‘Talking to the Moon.’ It’s good. I don’t recommend bad songs.”

While “Talking to the Moon” did not chart stateside for Mars, the track did see a resurgence during the pandemic via TikTok, where a remixed version by Jnr Choi went viral after being used in videos on the social media platform. The original version of the tune was released on the deluxe edition of 2010’s Doo-Wops & Hooligans.

Elsewhere in the radio show, Suga named Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto as one of his favorite musicians. The pair worked together on the BTS rapper’s track “Snooze” before Sakamoto passed away in March.

“It was such an honor for me to get a chance to work with him. I was heartbroken by the news of his passing recently,” Suga said. “I would like to convey my respect and gratitude by recommending these three tracks of his that I love: ‘Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence,’ ‘Opus,’ and ‘Railroad Man.'”

Suga is set to continue his Agust D solo world tour. The North American leg of the trek concludes in California with a trio of dates in Inglewood on May 10-11 and 14, and ending with Oakland May 16-17. The rapper will continue the tour throughout Asia.