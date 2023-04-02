Here’s When Suga’s Debut Solo Album ‘Day-Day’ Is Dropping

BTS‘ Suga is gearing up for the release of his first solo album.

The K-pop superstar announced on Sunday (April 2) that his debut solo release, D-DAY, will drop on April 21 at 1 p.m. KST/12 a.m. EST. Suga, who wrote and produced songs on the forthcoming project, is dropping D-DAY under the name Agust D, according to a news release.

D-DAY marks the final release of the rapper-dancer’s mixtape trilogy. Suga’s debut mixtape, Agust D, arrived in 2016, highlighting his hardcore rap and underground influences with help from writer-producers Slow Rabbit, June, Pdogg and Supreme Boi. The BTS star followed up with 2020’s D-2 mixtape, which charted at No. 9 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

In late March, Suga shared a 30-second teaser for an upcoming solo documentary, titled Road to D-Day, slated to air on Disney+ and Weverse. An air date for the special had not yet been announced as of publication.

Suga has already revealed the dates for his first-ever solo world tour, which is scheduled to launch on April 26 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. He will play a series of shows across the U.S. in early/mid May before visiting Jakarta later that month, then playing Japan in early June, followed by Bangkok, Singapore and two hometown shows in Seoul, South Korea, on June 24-25.

Check out the announcement about Suga’s D-DAY on BIGHIT MUSIC’s twitter page below.