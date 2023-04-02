×
Here’s When Suga’s Debut Solo Album ‘Day-Day’ Is Dropping

The K-pop star is releasing the project under the name Agust D.

SUGA, BTS
SUGA Courtesy of BIGHIT Music

BTSSuga is gearing up for the release of his first solo album.

The K-pop superstar announced on Sunday (April 2) that his debut solo release, D-DAY, will drop on April 21 at 1 p.m. KST/12 a.m. EST. Suga, who wrote and produced songs on the forthcoming project, is dropping D-DAY under the name Agust D, according to a news release.

D-DAY marks the final release of the rapper-dancer’s mixtape trilogy. Suga’s debut mixtape, Agust D, arrived in 2016, highlighting his hardcore rap and underground influences with help from writer-producers Slow Rabbit, June, Pdogg and Supreme Boi. The BTS star followed up with 2020’s D-2 mixtape, which charted at No. 9 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

In late March, Suga shared a 30-second teaser for an upcoming solo documentary, titled Road to D-Day, slated to air on Disney+ and Weverse. An air date for the special had not yet been announced as of publication.

Suga has already revealed the dates for his first-ever solo world tour, which is scheduled to launch on April 26 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. He will play a series of shows across the U.S. in early/mid May before visiting Jakarta later that month, then playing Japan in early June, followed by Bangkok, Singapore and two hometown shows in Seoul, South Korea, on June 24-25.

Check out the announcement about Suga’s D-DAY on BIGHIT MUSIC’s twitter page below.

