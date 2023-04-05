BTS’ Suga Unveils the Title for First ‘D-DAY’ Single: Here’s When It Arrives

Brace yourself, BTS ARMY — Suga‘s next single finally has a title. The K-pop group’s management company, BigHit Entertainment, shared details regarding Suga’s lead single from his upcoming D-DAY album on Tuesday (April 4) and revealed that another South Korean pop star will be featured on the track.

“People Pt.2 (feat. IU)’ Release 2023. 4. 7,” the entertainment company shared in a tweet, featuring a poster of the BTS member peacefully playing a keyboard in what looks like a home studio. Suga also shared the poster to his Instagram account, in addition to a separate post featuring Korean text that reads, “I’m going to see you soon.”

IU will be featured on “People Pt.2,” but the collaboration is far from the first time she and Suga have collaborated on a track. In 2020, IU released her song “Eight,” which featured the BTS member on vocals and song production. As for the track itself, “People Pt.2” serves as the follow-up to Suga’s “People.” The original version of the song first appeared on the BTS rapper’s second mixtape, D-2.

“People Pt.2” will serve as the lead single from Suga’s debut solo album, D-DAY. The rapper will be releasing the LP — set to arrive on April 21 — under the name Agust D. A solo documentary titled Road to D-Day (air date TBD) and the April 26 start to Suga’s first-ever solo world tour are set to follow the release of the album.

See Suga’s single announcements below.