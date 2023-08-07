BTS’ Suga Jokes He Felt ‘Betrayed’ by RM for Doing This After Their Trainee Days

After BigHit Entertainment announced that Suga has started his military enlistment process, the BTS rapper released another episode of his Suchwita drinking show with NU’EST singer and Alchemy of Souls actor Hwang Min Hyun as a guest star on Monday (Aug. 7). The pair chatted about their work ethic and home habits, which led to Suga revealing that he felt “betrayed” by one BTS member for their pre-debut behavior.

“Who’s the most neat person in BTS?” Min Hyun inquired after sharing a few of his own neat-home habits.

“OK, this is funny: When we all lived together RM, Namjoon never cleaned up! So I was always like, ‘Please clean up your room,’ ‘Don’t put your clothes everywhere,’ but his house is so neat now that we don’t live together … I saw it,” Suga revealed.

“I sort of felt betrayed after seeing his new house,” he said with a smile. “He wasn’t this neat when we were living together. Everything was so neat, even the blanket — same as you. He organized the drinks. I realize that it becomes like that when you have your own place.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Suga confided in Min Hyun and stated that he felt pressure with preparing his solo album, D-Day.

“I’ve been working nonstop and also did a tour recently, but I didn’t know what ‘rest’ was and I always had to work hard to produce good outcomes. I had this obsession about the things I did, like, ‘I must do this, I need to prepare more while the other are taking a break,'” he explained. “While I was preparing my album last year, I realized that taking a break is important. I realized that and thought that I should take a break because without it, I’m gonna be sick.”

Suga’s hard work with preparing his solo album and touring was ultimately worth it. D-Day, released in April, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The corresponding tour for the album, Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL, officially wrapped with three encore shows in Seoul, ending Sunday (Aug. 6), and in total saw 330,000 people over 28 shows, according to HYBE.

Watch Suga’s full Suchwita episode above.