Fans Choose Suga’s ‘People Pt. 2’ Featuring IU as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Suga‘s latest solo song “People Pt. 2,” featuring IU, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (April 7) on Billboard, choosing the BTS rapper’s D-Day album track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“People Pt. 2” brought in 96% of the vote, beating out new music by Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish (“Never Felt So Alone”), Drake (“Search & Rescue”), Youngboy Never Broke Again featuring Nicki Minaj (“WTF”), NF (Hope), and others.

“People Pt. 2” is the follow-up to Suga’s “People,” which originally appeared on his second mixtape, 2020’s D-2. It’s hardly the first time he has teamed up with IU, who released her track “Eight” that same year with Suga on vocals and song production.

The new song also serves as the lead single from Suga’s debut solo album, D-Day, which is scheduled for release on April 21 under the name Agust D.

D-Day marks the final release of Suga’s mixtape trilogy. The rapper-dancer’s debut mixtape, Agust D, arrived in 2016, highlighting his hardcore rap and underground influences with help from writer-producers Slow Rabbit, June, Pdogg and Supreme Boi. He followed up with D-2, which charted at No. 9 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

Trailing behind Suga on the fan-voted poll was Labrinth and Eilish’s “Never Felt So Alone,” with 1.3% of the vote. The track was featured in Euphoria‘s second season in 2019, but had remained unreleased since the show’s latest installment dropped on HBO Max last year.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.