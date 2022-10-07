BTS Share Special Focus Videos With Each Member for ‘So What’: Watch

No BTS member left behind!

While ARMY continues to wait for what’s “Yet to Come” from the Bangtan Boys, the septet — which consists of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — shared throwback videos from a performance of “So What” during their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour to their YouTube on Friday (Oct. 7). The best part? Each member of the group has a video with footage consisting of only them.

“Even if you’re in danger on the boundary/ Let’s cut through the wind while laughing and chatting/ Sometimes run like a fool/ With mistakes and in tears, we just go,” Jimin sings in the pre-chorus.

Jung Kook and Jin team up for the true chorus of the track and sing, “So what/ Don’t stop and worry yourself/ It’s good for nothing/ Let go/ Although there’s no answer yet/ You can start the fight,” in the translated version of the track.

The videos, which focuses on each member of the group, hails from BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. The original leg of the global trek started in South Korea on Aug. 25, 2018, and was later expanded to include stadium stops in Pasadena, Calif., Chicago and East Rutherford, N.J., in the United States, as well as dates in London, Paris, Osaka, Seoul and more, before concluding on Oct. 29, 2019.

The Love Yourself World Tour was one of the highest-grossing tours worldwide and finished at No. 3 on Billboard‘s 2019 Top 40 Tours chart for grossing $196.4 million from 42 shows of the tour.

Watch each of the BTS members perform “So What” below.