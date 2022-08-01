BTS Returning For Special Episode of ‘Run BTS’ Variety Show

In the midst of the group’s break to focus on their solo projects, BTS will drop an episode of their RUN BTS variety show. The bonus ep will drop on Aug. 16 through Weverse and VLive and be available on YouTube as well.

In a 30-second teaser promoting the first RUN show in 10 months, the casually dressed septet take their bows and greet ARMY while standing on a bright white soundstage. “We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us,” promises group member Jin in the video. “We hope you’ll look forward to it,” he adds as his bandmates break out into comical dances as they recite the show’s title.

The RUN BTS web series kicked off in August 2015, with more than 150 episodes posted so far through the most recent one on Oct. 12, 2021. The announcement is one of the first group projects on the K-pop superstars’ roster since they announced a time-out in June to spend time on solo material. While the others prep their solo material, J-Hope made history on Sunday night (July 31) when he became the first South Korean artist to headline a U.S. festival.

The rapper wowed the 100,000-strong crowd packed into Grant Park in Chicago with high-energy performances of songs from his new Jack in the Box album during an 18-track, one-hour set that also included selections from his Hope World debut solo mixtape and a set-ending team up with his “Chicken Noodle Soup” partner Becky G.

Hope playfully introduced himself to the audience by noting that he’s a member of BTS, “but you can call me J,” the rapper smiled as the crowd exploded in cheers during a set that melded hip-hop with pop, rock and some smoothed-out R&B. “You guys are f—ing crazy,” he said, thanking ARMY for showing up. “A lot of you may be seeing me for the first time today…. it’s great to be here.”

Watch the RUN BTS teaser below.