Here’s the BTS Member ARMY Wants to See a Solo Project From Most

While BTS clarified that they are not going to stop working together as a team, and are not disbanding after news that the group is going on “hiatus,” the guys are indeed going to spend time focusing on their solo projects.

ARMY voted in a poll published on Tuesday (June 14) on Billboard, choosing Jimin as the member they’d like to see a solo project from first, with 28% of the votes. Trailing closely behind was Jin, with 22% of the votes.

BTS shocked fans with an announcement on Tuesday (June 14) that sounded they would be taking an indefinite hiatus as its seven members make time to work on solo projects. RM also announced that J-Hope is slated to be the first member to officially step out on his own as the group start “showing our individual colors.”

However, Jungkook clarified the situation in his own livestream on the South Korean livestreaming app V LIVE. Jungkook said in the livestream that the group is not breaking up and are simply working on solo efforts, noting that they will continue to be active as a group, including their current endeavor of shooting their web series Run BTS, per the rep.

The 24-year-old artist also says, according to a rep that relayed the news to Billboard, that as each member takes time to focus on individual projects, they’ll also be gearing up to present something new for ARMY. In addition, the time will be used to take a new direction for planning purposes.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.