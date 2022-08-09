BTS Put Their Telepathy Skills to the Test in New ‘Run BTS’ Teaser: Watch

Get ready, ARMY! BTS‘ special episode of RUN BTS is just around the corner. The K-pop group shared a brief look at what’s “Yet to Come” from its forthcoming variety show with a 40-second teaser posted to the official BTS YouTube page on Tuesday (Aug. 9).

Telepathy is the name of the game in the RUN BTS special episode with members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook putting their knowledge of each other to the test. The video starts with the members sharing a toast in honor of their anniversary, and a person off camera inquires, “This may not even need to be asked, but how well do you know your members?”

Jin confidently answers for the group, “Very well, of course.”

The scene then cuts to the septet sitting at desks — with barricades so no one can copy responses — answering questions in a telepathy test. “We’ve been together so many years. We’re one in body and soul,” J-Hope passionately explains.

While the BTS guys are oozing with optimism, Jung Kook is the one to bring them all down a notch. “If I search through my memories, we were seriously never good at this,” he announces to the guys, before their variety show shenanigans ensue.

BTS first announced the return of RUN BTS — the first episode in 10 months — on Aug. 1. “We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us,” Jin said in the announcement video. “We hope you’ll look forward to it.”

The newest episode of the RUN BTS web series is set to air on Aug. 16 through Weverse and VLive, and will later be available on YouTube.

Watch the episode’s teaser below.