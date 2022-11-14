BTS Expertly Hits Choreography in ‘Run BTS’ Dance Practice Video: Watch

Missed BTS in concert? Fear not, ARMY, the Bangtan Boys have got you covered. On Sunday (Nov. 13), BTS shared a video of them practicing their choreography for the high-energy track “Run BTS” with full support from a large group of backup dancers.
After taking turns showing off their moves solo and in pairs, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook convene and hit complicated footwork and arm movements as the audio from the chorus blares, “Run (don’t tell me bye, bye)/ Run (you made me cry, cry)/ Run (love is a lie, lie)/ (Don’t tell me, don’t tell me, don’t tell me bye, bye).”
“Run BTS” charted at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent a week on the chart in June. The track is on the K-pop group’s anthology album, Proof. The LP — a collection of the group’s hits, demos and fan-favorite tracks — was released in June and spent a total of 21 weeks on the Billboard 200, where it peaked at No. 1.
Proof was dropped as a celebration of BTS’ ninth anniversary. BigHit Music, the group’s management company, said in a statement, “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors … The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”
Watch the “Run BTS” dance practice below.