BTS Expertly Hits Choreography in ‘Run BTS’ Dance Practice Video: Watch

Missed BTS in concert? Fear not, ARMY, the Bangtan Boys have got you covered. On Sunday (Nov. 13), BTS shared a video of them practicing their choreography for the high-energy track “Run BTS” with full support from a large group of backup dancers.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

After taking turns showing off their moves solo and in pairs, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook convene and hit complicated footwork and arm movements as the audio from the chorus blares, “Run (don’t tell me bye, bye)/ Run (you made me cry, cry)/ Run (love is a lie, lie)/ (Don’t tell me, don’t tell me, don’t tell me bye, bye).”

“Run BTS” charted at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent a week on the chart in June. The track is on the K-pop group’s anthology album, Proof. The LP — a collection of the group’s hits, demos and fan-favorite tracks — was released in June and spent a total of 21 weeks on the Billboard 200, where it peaked at No. 1.

Proof was dropped as a celebration of BTS’ ninth anniversary. BigHit Music, the group’s management company, said in a statement, “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors … The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

Watch the “Run BTS” dance practice below.