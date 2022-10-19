BTS Continues Its Aerial Yoga Adventures in Special ‘Run BTS’ Episode: Watch

BTS continues to soar to new heights — both in international success and fitness endeavors. The K-pop group picked up where it left off in the special Run BTS episode, which sees members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook giving the aerial silks a try. In part two of the special episode, shared on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the septet decided to give a new set of elegant poses a test run now that they’ve found confidence in the craft.

The beginning of the episode sees the Bangtan Boys looking up the poses they wish to try during the aerial class. Where the first part saw the members struggling to get the hang of the silks, they now fly through the poses and even show off for the other members, doing ab crunches while suspended in the air and climbing the silks as if they were ropes.

“I don’t think you you guys are in your right mind,” Suga tells Jung Kook and Jimin, to which Jin adds, “You are doing real workouts.”

After their shenanigans ceased, each member hit the poses they selected from the beginning of the episode, and later went into doubles poses for fun. With their confidence in aerial yoga at an all time high, the BTS members shared they will continue their practice in a third installment of the Run BTS episode.

The new installment of Run BTS arrives after Big Hit revealed that Jin will be the first of the group to sign up for South Korean military service. “Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government,” the label said in a statement. “Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.” The statement also added that the group will reconvene around 2025, after each members’ respective drafts are over.

In the meantime, the next part of “Fly BTS Fly” is set to arrive next week, and will first air through Weverse and VLive, before arriving on YouTube. Watch the newest installment of Run BTS below.