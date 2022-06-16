BTS’ RM Assures ‘This Is Never the End’ After Talking ‘Hiatus’ in Dinner Party Video

BTS is continuing to assure ARMY that everything is going to be A-OK. RM is the latest member to speak out after the K-pop superstars’ FESTA dinner party video celebrating their ninth anniversary on June 13 included the group discussing what they called a “hiatus” to pursue solo projects.

“After the video was out, I received the most calls and messages since our debut,” the singer-songwriter began his lengthy Wednesday (June 15) message posted to Weverse. He went on to explain that the video was dedicated to loyal ARMY members who have supported the group for nine years.

“It was our confession to our fans who have always been more than happy to commune with us within the bond without any reward,” he continued. “Those who watched the video might understand; as the title of the song ‘Yet to Come’ says, what we truly wanted to say was that this is never the end. … The courage to be honest always seems to cause unnecessary misunderstanding and anger.”

RM went on to share that he and the rest of BTS — Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, and J-Hope — were being truthful in the hourlong video. “We just wanted to say as it is and share all the emotions that were in the process with our courage and tears,” he continued, and added that the group has always been open to talking about BTS’ future “in the long term.”

The 27-year-old artist ended his message to fans by noting that he fears his post will “add fuel to the fire,” but wanted to share his thinking. He concluded by thanking ARMY, and offered a promise: “We’ll do our best to show you good performances, whether it’s as a team or as an individual.”

In the dinner party video that started it all, Suga casually said — as translated in the BTS video caption — “We’re going on a hiatus now.” RM, who also talked about how he felt “trapped inside” himself and needing some alone time in the visual, announced during the chat that each member’s individual mixtapes will now be more like proper albums.

After the video arrived, a spokesperson for the group clarified BTS’ description of the break in a statement to Billboard. “To be clear, they are not on hiatus, but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.” Hybe, the company behind BTS, has since announced that J-Hope has a solo album coming up.

Jungkook also chimed in on livestreaming app VLive on June 14 to clarify the situation. In the video, he speaks in Korean and tells viewers that he wanted to clear up any misunderstandings, and that while the septet is indeed going to spend time focusing on their solo work, they will still be active as a group, a rep for BTS told Billboard. Included in that is shooting their web series Run BTS.

The 24-year-old also noted, per the rep, that BTS is preparing to present something new for ARMY.