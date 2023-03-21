×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

BTS’ RM, Suga, V & Jung Kook Share a Moment With Harry Styles Backstage at Seoul Love on Tour Stop

BTS' "Dynamite" was part of the concert's pre-show playlist.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. JMEnternational/GI

The Love on Tour lovefest continues!

After Harry Styles performed a star-studded concert in Seoul, South Korea, BTS members RM, Suga, V and Jung Kook caught up with the pop star backstage and shared snaps from their meeting on Monday.

Related

Harry Styles

BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Harry Styles Pose Backstage at Love on Tour in Seoul

RM and V posted the crossover moment to their respective Instagram Stories. Both pictures sees the BTS idols with their arms around Styles or crouching down, holding up a peace sign and double K-pop finger hearts. RM shared the photo to his Story with a pink heart, while V opted for several disco emojis.

Styles’ Love on Tour stop in Seoul honored BTS by playing the group’s 2020 smash hit — which also served as the group’s first single to debut at No. 1 the Billboard Hot 100 — in the concert’s pre-show playlist.

As for the actual concert, Taekook — Taehyung (V) and Jung Kook — began trending on Twitter shortly after appearing in the audience energetically dancing as Styles performed One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” (RM and Suga were also spotted in the audience, but sat in separate locations from V and Jung Kook.)

See RM and V’s photos here and here on Instagram before they disappear.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad