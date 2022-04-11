BTS’ RM Talks 2022 Grammys Loss During Permission to Dance Las Vegas: ‘Why Give a S— About It?’

BTS concluded the first pair of Permission to Dance concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday (April 9). Though the concerts served as a celebration of their achievements as a group, RM took a brief moment during one of their two-and-a-half hour set to talk about their recent loss at the 2022 Grammys and reminded ARMY members in attendance why they came to Las Vegas in the first place.

“I know there’s a lot of noise out there about Grammys and the team itself. But why give a s–t about it?” the rapper started in videos captured by fans and shared on social media and YouTube. “Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me, I’d rather just talk with my friends in some cafe where I can forget about it rather than tweeting about it or some interview … I wouldn’t do that, ’cause I’m a grown up.”

He continued, “We didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys. We came to focus for the ARMYs! The records, the titles, accomplishments, the trophies, they’re really important, but that wasn’t the first thing, the first reason why we started all these things. These two hours of community, energy, eye to eye, singing along, dancing together, this communication, this is everything, this is why we’re doing this, right? I hope you know it. I love you! Let the haters hate, let the lovers love.”

BTS was nominated for their second Grammy award this year in the best pop duo/group performance category for their 2021 hit single, “Butter.” The track spent a total of 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 10 of those weeks in the No. 1 spot, but lost to Doja Cat and SZA for their collaborative effort on “Kiss Me More.” BTS’ first nomination came in 2021; they received a nod in the same category for “Dynamite.”

RM’s thoughts on the Grammys also come after Joe Budden said “I hate BTS” in the April 6 episode of his podcast during which he discussed the awards show. When his co-host asked why he disliked the global superstars, Budden — who also incorrectly said that the group was from China — responded, “Do I need a reason? … I hate them n—as. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them n—as. I don’t wanna hear that s–t, I don’t wanna see them dance moves, I don’t wanna see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella. … I don’t wanna see none of this s–t.”

Watch RM address BTS’ Grammy loss below.