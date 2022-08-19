BTS Teases RM’s Photography Book ‘Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety’

Get ready, ARMY, because RM has a new project on the way. On Friday (Aug. 19), BTS announced his forthcoming book of photography, Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety.

Without sharing a release date for the project, the K-pop group unveiled three previews from the self-described folio along with the announcement. The first features the title of the book against a bright blue sky littered with clouds while a taut white bedsheet stands in the grass below. In the second, the title is written in wide, white block letters over a black-and-white space showing off a modern art exhibition. And the third is lit in sepia tones, the idol’s profile visible against a backlit entryway.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS RM See latest videos, charts and news

However, it’s the middle photo that caught the eye of most fans, who went rampant with speculation about the possibility of Easter eggs hidden in the shot — namely, a pile of books discreetly stacked atop a chair at the frame’s center. “WHAT IS THIS,” one demanded in a direct reply to the announcement tweet, zooming in on the spines of the three hardcover titles. Another queried, “DID HE WROTE HIS OWN BOOKS[?]”

Several fans made guesses that the titles of the books had to do with upcoming releases from the K-pop seven-piece. “Next BTS album: Neutral, Next RM album: rkive,” one member of ARMY surmised, according to the top two books in the stack. Of course, BTS is currently taking time to pursue individual projects like J-Hope‘s debut solo album Jack in the Box.

The photography book follows RM’s solo trip to Switzerland, where he attended his very first Art Basel. In a vlog of the adventure posted to BTS’ official YouTube channel, the Korean rapper can be seen taking in the annual international art fair, where he happened to find a chair designed by another Chris Martin and gave his “My Universe” collaborator from Coldplay a fun shout-out in the process.

The rapper isn’t the only member of BTS with a photo book on the way. Jung Kook has been teasing his own photography tome, titled Me, Myself and Jung Kook: Time Difference. In photos promoting the book, Jung Kook goes for a vampire theme, with the star pictured with blood-red lips and pale skin.

Get a sneak peek at RM’s photography book below.