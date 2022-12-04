Fans Choose RM’s ‘Indigo’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

RM‘s debut solo album, Indigo, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Dec. 2) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s long-awaited full-length as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Indigo beat out new music by Morgan Wallen (One Thing at a Time), Lewis Capaldi (“Pointless”), Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande (“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”), Latto featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo (“FTCU”), and others.

Explore Explore RM See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The K-pop superstar’s new offering features guest turns from a wide array of global stars, including Erykah Badu (opener “Yun”), Anderson .Paak (“Still Life”), Epik High’s Tablo (“All Day”), South Korean singer-songwriter Kim Sawol (“Forg_tful”), and more.

“Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” a news release revealed ahead of the album, promising to “present a different charm” to the rapper.

RM becomes the latest member of BTS to deliver a solo LP, just months after J-Hope dropped the 10-track Jack in the Box. He previously released his self-titled EP in 2015 and follow-up Mono in 2018.

Trailing behind Indigo on the fan-voted poll was Wallen’s three-track sampler, One Thing at a Time, with 7% of the vote. Placing third was Capaldi’s new romantic ballad “Pointless,” with 1% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.