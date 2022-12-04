Fans Choose RM’s ‘Indigo’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

RM‘s debut solo album, Indigo, has topped this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Dec. 2) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s long-awaited full-length as their favorite new music release of the past week.
Indigo beat out new music by Morgan Wallen (One Thing at a Time), Lewis Capaldi (“Pointless”), Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande (“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”), Latto featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo (“FTCU”), and others.
The K-pop superstar’s new offering features guest turns from a wide array of global stars, including Erykah Badu (opener “Yun”), Anderson .Paak (“Still Life”), Epik High’s Tablo (“All Day”), South Korean singer-songwriter Kim Sawol (“Forg_tful”), and more.
“Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” a news release revealed ahead of the album, promising to “present a different charm” to the rapper.
RM becomes the latest member of BTS to deliver a solo LP, just months after J-Hope dropped the 10-track Jack in the Box. He previously released his self-titled EP in 2015 and follow-up Mono in 2018.
Trailing behind Indigo on the fan-voted poll was Wallen’s three-track sampler, One Thing at a Time, with 7% of the vote. Placing third was Capaldi’s new romantic ballad “Pointless,” with 1% of the vote.
See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.