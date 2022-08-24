BTS Teases RM’s ‘SEXY NUKIM’ Song Collab With Rising K-Pop Group Balming Tiger

BTS announced on Wednesday (Aug. 24) that RM will be teaming up with genre-hopping K-pop act Balming Tiger for their new single “SEXY NUKIM.”

According to a tweet from the boy band’s official Twitter account, the collab will arrive on Sept. 1. And while the tease didn’t offer any hint at what the new song from the rapper and the multi-national alternative K-pop group will sound like, it did feature a funky illustration of the eight members of Balming Tiger as colorful animated characters against a psychedelic orange backdrop.

When it drops, “SEXY NUKIM” will serve as RM’s first musical output since he and his band mates announced earlier this summer that they’d be taking a hiatus as a group to concentrate on various solo projects. So far, the rapper has used that time to prep ARMY for the release of his forthcoming photography book Me, Myself, and RM: ‘Entirety.’

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS RM See latest videos, charts and news

As for other BTS-related projects, Jung Kook is also coming out with his own folio, the similarly-titled Me, Myself, and Jung Kook: Time Difference, and J-Hope recently dropped his debut solo album Jack in the Box. Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook also hopped on Benny Blanco’s “Bad Decisions” with Snoop Dogg earlier this month.

Despite their current pause, all seven members of BTS are set to perform together at their upcoming concert, BTS <Yet To Come> in Busan. The free concert will take place at Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, Busan on October 15.

Check out the artwork and full announcement of RM’s upcoming single with Balming Tiger below.