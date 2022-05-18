Jin Teaches Jungkook How to Make Janchi Guksu in New ‘BTS Recipe’ Episode: Watch

BTS is back with another cooking video, and this time, Jin is the head chef in the kitchen. HYBE EDU dropped the new episode of the K-pop group’s cooking and education program, The BTS Recipe, on Wednesday (May 18), and gave ARMY a lesson in making janchi guksu, a soup made with wheat flour noodles, broth, kimchi and vegetables.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“You can often hear good news here and there in the month of May, when the new life of spring is well underway. This is also a popular month for weddings. In Korea, it is common to serve janchi guksu at wedding receptions or community feasts,” the video’s description reads. “This tradition comes from wishing for long life, just like the long noodles of janchi guksu. Apparently, BTS members often make it themselves because this dish is easy to prepare with a mix of different vegetables. How about making janchi guksu with hot-piping broth today with Jin?”

Jin takes the lead in the kitchen, coaching Jungkook through the recipe and even telling Jungkook to slap the noodles onto the wall to see if they’ll stick in order to tell if they are cooked to perfection. Slowly, V and Suga trickle in for a taste of the meal, each complimenting their fellow groupmates’ cooking skills.

The new season of The BTS Recipe is an effort from HYBE EDU to spread Korean culture and language across the planet. The lesson also comes ahead of the arrival of BTS’ forthcoming anthology album Proof, which is set to be released on June 10.

Watch Jin and Jungkook make janchi guksu below.