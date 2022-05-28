BTS Share Memories of Early Songs in First Episode of ‘Past & Present’ Radio Series on Apple Music

BTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BTS took a trip down memory lane during the first episode of BTS Radio: Past & Present on Apple Music 1.

The K-pop superstars launched the weekly limited series on Saturday (May 28) with an hour-long show that gave listeners an inside look into some of the septet’s early recordings dating back to 2013.

“We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world,” RM said in announcing the three-episode series. “Every episode is dedicated to you,” the singer continued. “We wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.”

During Saturday’s inaugural episode, the South Korean group discussed songs including “Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life,” “Epilogue: Young Forever,” “I Need U,” “No More Dream” and “We Are Bulletproof, Pt. 2.”

BTS Radio: Past & Present airs weekly in the lead-up to the Grammy-nominated group’s upcoming anthology album, Proof, which is scheduled for release on June 10. The episodes will be available on-demand to Apple Music subscribers.

Check out highlights from the first episode of Past & Present below.

Suga on “Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life”

“I chose ‘Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ because I remember working on this song and exactly how much I struggled with it. Thinking about it brings tears to my eyes right now. Just so many memories with this song.”

Jimin on “Epilogue: Young Forever”

“This song means a lot to me because I listened to it a lot when I was going through a hard time, and it helped me get through it. It’s also one of the most beautiful songs ARMY has sung for us.”

Jung Kook on “I Need U”

“This song is special to us in many ways. The album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life I think is just a great album, and ‘I Need You’ got us our very first No. 1 win on a Korean music show. I think back then was when we first got the feeling that we were finally being noticed, finally about to make it.”

Suga and Jimin on “No More Dream”

Suga: “The reason I chose ‘No More Dream’ is because it is our debut song, and looking back now, it is the type of song that we could only have done back then.”

Jimin: “I agree with Suga. Same reason, this was our debut song, and I think it is the first song where we really express our emotions and message clearly.”

Jin on “N.O” and “Danger”

“I chose ‘N.O’ and ‘Danger’ because these are the songs that best represent the struggling times we had. Our members had a tough time back then.”

j-hope, V and Jung Kook on “We are Bulletproof, Pt. 2”

j-hope: “Just like the title of the song, I think it demonstrates the ambitious spirit we had when we debuted. I just wanted to listen to it again.”

V: “I chose this song because it’s so fun to listen to.”

Jung Kook: “I chose this song because it really represents our group’s identity and I think we really threw everything we had into this song.”